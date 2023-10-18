SEAN HANNITY: Rashida Tlaib is stoking the flames of antisemitism and hatred

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the circulation of antisemitism and disinformation as hate and hysteria spreads around the globe at a rapid pace amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

SEAN HANNITY: Hate and hysteria is now spreading around the globe at a rapid pace. This is what happens when the world is devoid of American leadership. And this is the result when you elect a frail, weak, cognitively struggling president and they have a feckless administration. The Middle East is now officially a powder keg ready to blow. Riots are now erupting outside U.S. embassies abroad with widespread chanting of ‘death to Israel,’ ‘death to America.’ ‘America is the greatest devil.’ The US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, under siege with American personnel having to flee that country. Massive riots also erupting in Turkey, including again, outside the U.S. embassy there. We have more protests in Baghdad, in Iraq, in Paris, in London, in Germany. We have seen virulent anti-Semitism worldwide, the likes of which I never thought we'd see in our lifetime.

Don't let the crocodile tears fool you because Congresswoman Tlaib is stoking the flames of anti-Semitism and hatred. And by the way, where were her tears when defenseless Israelis were slaughtered? The biggest terror attack in the history of Israel. When babies were killed, when babies were beheaded. When they were kidnaped. When women were kidnaped and raped and taken hostage, many killed. Where were the tears then? You know, where was Congresswoman Tlaib at that point and where were other people on the left, you know, they have now become mouthpieces for Hamas.

