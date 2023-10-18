Israeli TV footage appears to show Gaza hospital blast came from Palestinian rocket

Israeli media shared footage from their own cameras that appears to show at least one rocket fired from Palestinians in Gaza falling short and landing on a hospital in their own territory.

The footage, shared by Keshet 12 News, clearly shows multiple rockets launching toward Israel on Tuesday. Moments later, a blast is seen in Gaza midway along the rockets' trajectory.

"This is proof of Israel's claims that it was actually missiles from the Gaza Strip that shot into the direction of the Alahali Hospital in Gaza City and not from Israel," Keshet 12 anchor Yonit Levi says of the footage.

"This is Channel 12's camera. It is a camera situated in the city of Netivot, and its view is of the Gaza Strip," she continues. "You can see the rockets… fired over the hospital… and you can see the blast. So that is proof of the fact that it came from the Gaza Strip."

The footage comes after Hamas claimed Israel hit the hospital and killed 500 people with an airstrike Tuesday night. Israel immediately rebutted the claims, and President Biden has said that data from the Pentagon supports Israel's assertion that the blast originated from fire in Gaza. Israel believes the rocket was fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a State Department designated foreign terrorist organization.

"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden said to Netanyahu in a meeting early Wednesday. "But there's a lot of people out there who are not sure."

Biden reiterated his belief that Israel was not to blame later on Wednesday. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also reaffirmed the U.S. position.

"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," she wrote.

Biden met with Israeli officials throughout Wednesday, pledging further support for the country and warning Iran and Hezbollah not to intervene.