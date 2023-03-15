SEAN HANNITY: Putin's thugs took down a US drone and Biden's done nothing

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasts the Biden administration's handling of a Russian fighter plane colliding with a U.S. Reaper drone over the Black Sea on "Hannity."

RUSSIAN JET COLLIDES WITH US DRONE IN INTERNATIONAL AIRSPACE OVER BLACK SEA, OFFICIAL SAYS

HANNITY: The world has completely turned upside-down under our pathetic excuse for a president who doesn't know what day of the week it is. None other than America's hostile enemies now, they have no fear or respect for Joe Biden. Not China, not Iran and definitely not Russia. Now, Putin's thugs, as we talked about last night, they took down a U.S. Reaper drone over international waters, which, in most cases, most presidents would view as an act of war. There would be some military response. What did Biden do in response? Pretty much nothing, actually worse than nothing. The White House started to make excuses for Putin's risky behavior. They called it an accident, really? Anyone here believe it's an accident?

UKRAINE WAS THE 3RD-LARGEST IMPORTER OF ARMS IN 2022, THANKS TO AID FROM US, EUROPE

Now, they said it's probably unintentional. They said it probably was a result of a profound incompetence of these Russian pilots. Does anybody here believe that their incompetent fighter jet pilots, that not once, but twice dumped jet fuel on top of our drone and then took it out of the sky? I don't believe that. Anyway, the Biden administration, they are lying to you, the American people, and Putin's pilots, as I said, dumped multiple times fuel on the drone, and then they ran the propeller by accident, we're supposed to believe? I don't think so. Odds are 99.9% that Vladimir himself ordered this to happen.