Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian jet collides with US drone in international airspace over Black Sea, official says

By Liz Friden | Fox News
close
Russian missile attack a ‘mistaken effort,’ only making Ukraine ‘more determined’: John Herbst Video

Russian missile attack a ‘mistaken effort,’ only making Ukraine ‘more determined’: John Herbst

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst discusses massive missile attacks launched by Russia as the battle for city of Bakhmut rages on.

A Russian Su-27 jet collided with a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea Tuesday, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

It was one of two Su-27's flying. This happened in international airspace over international waters. The propeller to the drone was damaged and the drone landed in the Black Sea, west of Crimea, the U.S. defense official says. 

The Russian Su-27 was headed toward Crimea and landed there after this incident, the official says. It is unknown if there was any damage to the Su-27. 

An MQ-9 Reaper drone with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awaits the next mission over the U.S.-Mexico border on Nov. 4, 2022 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.  

An MQ-9 Reaper drone with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awaits the next mission over the U.S.-Mexico border on Nov. 4, 2022 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.   (John Moore/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.

More from Politics