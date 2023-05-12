Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Did President Biden profit from Hunter's international business deals?

Hannity examines the Biden family's alleged profits from foreign nationals

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: How did Biden become so rich? Video

Sean Hannity: How did Biden become so rich?

Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacks the Biden family scandals on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity delves into the first family's alleged scandals on "Hannity," asking how they got so rich during President Biden's time in politics.

SEAN HANNITY: Your president, Joe Biden — how did he become so rich after decades of being a public servant? He has two massive houses, one at a beautiful beach. He has that classic Corvette we all know about, a net worth of around $10 million. So, how does this happen on a meager government salary? Did Joe profit from his son's shady international business deals?  

Now, based on texts and emails from Hunter's laptop from hell, there is evidence that appears to show that Hunter complained bitterly about having to hand over half his salary to "Pops." He even paid for Joe's upkeep at his mansion and repairs. He hated it. There was also one email that discussed a 10% payout to the Big Guy held by Hunter. That is likely just the tip of the iceberg. 

BIDEN'S WHITE HOUSE SPOX IMPLICATED IN EFFORT TO DISCREDIT HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP: EMAIL 

Now, according to an ongoing investigation from the House Oversight Committee, there are over 20 shell companies we learned about this week, mostly formed during Biden's time as VP, and they were used to covertly distribute "over $10 million from foreign nationals" to Biden family and friends. Now we're talking about Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Jim Biden's wife, Hunter Biden's girlfriend, Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Hunter Biden's current wife and three of Joe Biden's grandchildren. Wonder what the grandchildren did for the money. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Anyway, why were all of these Bidens allegedly now receiving payments from foreign nationals funneled through multiple shell corporations as James Comer is claiming? For example, money from a Chinese state energy company was allegedly filtered through five LLCs before winding up in the hands of four different Biden family members. Sounds a little sketchy, doesn't it? 

This article was written by Fox News staff.