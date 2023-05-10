Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Comer says Biden 'involved' in family biz dealings; brother, grandkids, and Hunter and his wives all got paid

Brooke Singman
Rep. Nancy Mace: ‘DOJ needs to get off its ass and investigate’ the Biden family

Rep. Nancy Mace speaks during a press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the investigation into the Biden family’s "influence peddling and business schemes." 

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the panel believes President Biden "has been involved" in his family’s foreign business dealings "from the very beginning," telling reporters that lawmakers are only "in the beginning stages" of their investigation.

Comer listed the Biden family members who received funds, including Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, "Joe Biden’s brother's wife, Hunter Biden's girlfriend, or Beau Biden's widow—however, want to write that—Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Hunter Biden's current wife and three children of the president's son and the president's brother."

"So we're talking about grandchild a grandchild. That's odd," Comer said. "Most people that work hard every day, grandchild doesn't get a wire from a foreign national or anything like that."

Comer, R-Ky., and GOP lawmakers on the committee held a highly-anticipated press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to share new information out of their investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MILLIONS FROM FOREIGN NATIONALS, TRIED TO CONCEAL SOURCE OF FUNDS: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

"This committee is investigating President Biden and his family’s shady business deals that capitalize on Joe Biden’s public office and risked our country’s national security," Comer said, adding that the committee intends to "provide transparency to the American people and reach legislative solutions."

A photo collage of Rep. Comer and President Biden side-by-side.

Rep. James Comer and President Joe Biden photo collage. UNITED STATES - JANUARY 26: Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee.  Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images and Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images, respectively)

Comer said Biden, while serving as vice president, "was a walking billboard for his son and family to collect money."

Jim Jordan

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Comer pointed to media reports that suggested no transactions took place while Biden was vice president. 

"We've proven that wrong," he said. "Joe Biden said during 2020 that his family never took any money from China today. We've proven that wrong." 

Comer added: "We believe that the president has been involved in this from the very beginning." 

SIX ADDITIONAL BIDEN FAMILY MEMBERS 'MAY HAVE BENEFITED' FROM HUNTER BUSINESS DEALINGS

Comer said the panel will continue to investigate and has only subpoenaed four banks, at this point in the probe, but said lawmakers have identified 12 more they will seek records from. 

"Right now, you could say that we're in the beginning stages of this investigation," Comer said. 

Comer

Representative James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky and chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said the "fundamental question" is, "What did they do to warrant the receipt of millions and millions of dollars?"

"Why did Joe Biden's brother, why did Joe Biden sister-in-law? Why did Joe Biden's son, why did so many family members get the money? What did they do to warrant receipt of that money? That's the fundamental question here." 

EXCLUSIVE: WHITE HOUSE SLAMS COMER, ACCUSES GOP OF CONDUCTING ‘EVIDENCE-FREE’ PROBE INTO BIDEN FAMILY

Despite the White House’s repeated denials of Biden's involvement, and repeated smears of the committee's investigation, Comer maintained that the committee "will not pursue witch hunts or string the American people along for years with false promises of evidence that is beyond circumstantial evidence."

Just before the press conference, Comer and Republican lawmakers released a more-than 30-page memo Wednesday morning revealing newly-subpoenaed bank records that they say shows that the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden served as vice president, and that some of the payments could indicate attempts by the Biden family to "peddle influence." 

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The memo said the Biden family "used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies," including from those with links to the Chinese Communist Party and a corrupt individual in Romania, and "received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts." The memo states that the "complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies."

HUNTER BIDEN IN 2017 EXTENDED 'BEST WISHES' FROM THE 'ENTIRE BIDEN FAMILY' TO CHAIRMAN OF CHINESE ENERGY FIRM, REQUESTS $10 MILLION WIRE

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pointing to those incremental findings, said "if it looks complicated and sounds complicated, it was intentionally made to be complicated."

Nancy Mace

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 7: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"What we’re trying to do today is show you how to follow the money," Mace said. "The Biden family needs to answer for this and the DOJ needs to get off its ass and investigate."

She added: "We’ve done the work for them, so they can’t screw it up." 

Mace said that if the allegations are "proven true," then "someone with the last name Biden needs to be charged, prosecuted, maybe spend a little time in prison to take account and responsibility for the actions they’ve taken."

She added: "This is not a witch hunt. This is not a conspiracy theory. If there are anti-corruption laws that need to be made stronger, we will also do that." 

The White House has slammed the committee’s investigation as "evidence-free" and "politically motivated." The White House has also maintained that President Biden has never been involved in his son’s business dealings.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

