SEAN HANNITY: President Biden is aiding and abetting in the law breaking

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds President Biden’s handling of the border crisis on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We are only 228 days away from the 2024 election, and there is a major development out west for the third day in a row while the president of the United States, President Failure Joe Biden, was seen in public away from the White House and not on vacation. That's almost miraculous. That's a record. Good boy, Joey, we're proud of you. Anyway, today he did travel to Texas for several ritzy campaign fundraisers. Now, across the state in El Paso, there is mass chaos at our southern border. No shock!! Huge crowds of illegal immigrants. Look at this, storming protective barriers and a violent clash with border guards.

...

CHICAGO MAYOR JOHNSON SUGGESTS TRUMP VOTERS TO BLAME FOR FAILURE OF CITY'S TAX HIKE REFERENDUM

Now, Joe did not have the time to see his border disaster up close and personal, which now looks like a scene straight out of an apocalyptic movie. Instead, Joe Biden was hobnobbing in Dallas, drinking glasses of champagne and caviar at a fundraiser for his campaign. He has no plans to visit the border or even talk about the border. We have close to 10 million unvetted Joe Biden illegal immigrants officially crossing into our country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is the president. He is not enforcing the law and worse, he is aiding and abetting in the law breaking. We have more people undetected every single day and that is more than the entire population of New York City, the largest city by population in the entire country.