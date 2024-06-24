Sean Hannity predicts ‘jacked-up Joe’ will be at CNN's Presidential Debate

Fox News host Sean Hannity questions why President Joe Biden has been "hiding out" at Camp David for days ahead of CNN's Presidential Debate.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight in the middle of the woods in northern Maryland, where the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has been hiding out at Camp David for days. In fact, Biden is dedicating seven more full days of debate prep at Camp David. So what's Joe doing for an entire week off behind closed doors? Nobody seems to know. But rest assured, hyper-caffeinated, jacked-up Joe will likely make an appearance on Thursday's debate stage. Coming up, we're going to break down the difference for those in the media that are too ignorant to understand between Biden's usual day to day cognitive struggles compared to that rare occasion at the State of the Union, during an important speech when Joe seemed, well, let's say amped up. We're being charitable.