SEAN HANNITY: The poll numbers are not good for Kamala Harris

Fox News host Sean Hannity exposes last-ditch efforts of the Harris campaign to win the election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We are only 22 days away from the election . The panic on the left is palpable. The poll numbers are not good for Kamala Harris. However, I urge every voter to assume that your sole vote will decide this election. In other words, take nothing for granted.

Now, in a last-ditch effort to win over voters, the Harris campaign, this is getting very interesting, they're trying out two very desperate measures. One, the first, includes more public events for the Democratic candidate who's been in hiding for 84 days. As you can imagine, it is not going well at all.

...

Let's state the obvious. Kamala Harris is a terrible candidate. Her running mate is just as bad, if not worse. She does not connect with voters, especially without a teleprompter. That is why Kamala has been in hiding.