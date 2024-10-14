Harris mocks Trump for refusing '60 Minutes' interview: 'His staff won't let him'

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Trump for not sitting down with "60 Minutes" in advance of the election in a new interview released Monday.

"His staff won't let him do a ‘60 Minutes’ interview," Harris said in a sit-down posted Monday with progressive journalist Roland Martin. "Every president for the last half-century has done one, everyone who is running for president. Everyone has done it except Donald Trump."

CBS News has been under fire after it aired an edited clip of Harris responding to a question about Israel during its primetime "60 Minutes" election special last Monday. The answer was different from the one Harris gave to the same question that CBS aired a day earlier in a preview of the special, although it was possibly two parts of the same long response.

PENNSYLVANIA LEADERS IN BOTH PARTIES TALK GROUND GAME AS GOP SEEKS TO UNDO DEM GAINS

"He will not debate me again," Harris continued. "I put out my medical records, he won't put out his medical records. And you have to ask: why is his staff doing that? And it may be because they think he's just not ready and unfit and unstable and should not have that level of transparency for the American people."

"There's a real choice in this election," she said.

Harris has taken heat herself for avoiding interviews, including on Sunday from TIME Magazine owner Marc Benioff. Benioff called Harris out on X for turning down interview requests with the magazine for a story it published last week.

Meanwhile, Harris' own appearance on "60 Minutes" has drawn scrutiny on CBS for its editing choices.

Pressure from political commentators and news outlets is growing for the longtime news magazine to release the full transcript of Bill Whitaker's interview with Harris.

KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'S GOT A GUN, BUT SECOND AMENDMENT SUPPORTERS SAY GOOD LUCK GETTING YOURS

The Trump campaign called for CBS to release the full interview unedited on Tuesday.

"On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala's highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media. During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala's idiotic response," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.