VP Kamala Harris to sit down with chief political anchor Bret Baier for first formal Fox News interview

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down with Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier for an interview on Wednesday in Pennsylvania.

It will be Harris’ first formal interview ever on Fox News. It will air on the October 16 edition of Baier’s "Special Report" at 6 p.m. ET. Baier will anchor "Special Report" from the battleground state of Pennsylvania that evening.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joined "Fox News Sunday" for the second straight week on Sunday as the Democratic ticket has amped up media appearances in recent weeks.

"Special Report" is regularly among the most-watched programs in cable news, and the popular Common Ground segment featuring political leaders from across the aisle discussing the issues of the day with the goal of finding middle ground has been a hit this election cycle.

Harris’ first interview with Fox News comes as she's stepped up her media appearances, albeit with mostly friendly outlets. While she sat for an interview with "60 Minutes" that has been criticized after the network aired two different answers to the same question about Israel, she followed up with friendly interviews with ABC's "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern last week.

Baier co-led Fox News Channel’s special Democracy 2024 coverage of the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention, in addition to multiple political events which have consistently ranked No. 1 in all of television, outpacing cable news and broadcast coverage.

Baier has also moderated Republican presidential primary debates and town halls with candidates across the political spectrum, including former President Trump, Harris' opponent in the 2024 election.

