SEAN HANNITY: The People's House is now officially back in business

FOX News host Sean Hannity details Mike Johnson's "strong" conservative track record after Republicans unanimously elected him as the next Speaker of the House in Wednesday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: After weeks of infighting, the people's House is now back in business. As of today, Republicans unanimously elected a brand-new speaker. He is the 56th speaker of the House, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson… Now, Johnson is a constitutional attorney. He is relatively new to the swamp in Washington. I view that as a plus. But has developed a strong conservative track record, 92% rating from the American Conservative Union, 92% rating from the NRA, backed by former President Donald Trump. Johnson is a huge proponent of decentralizing our federal government, protecting your children from woke predators, securing our southern border, strengthening America's immigration laws, vowing to make this a top priority.

HOW THE GOP CONFERENCE CAME TOGETHER TO ELECT MIKE JOHNSON AS SPEAKER, DESPITE MCCARTHY MEDDLING

His very first act as speaker was a resolution backing Israel and condemning the terrorist group Hamas. Now, nine Democrats voted against the measure, including all the members of what I call the Hamas Caucus, led by terrorist sympathizer Congresswoman Tlaib. Now Socialist Jamaal Bowman… remember him? He voted against the measure.

Now, tonight, without a doubt, there are a lot of very serious challenges that Speaker Mike Johnson will need to address. This caucus needs to learn a lesson. They will win together or they will lose together. There's not going to be some winners and some losers in the Republican Party. And the American people win if they win because conservative values are far superior to the left and their radical New Green Deal climate alarmists cult agenda of radical socialism. But perhaps none more pressing than the chaos and the violence that is unfolding in the Middle East. In large part, I would argue, part of our problem in the Middle East is because of your President, Joe Biden. Our country is now sleepwalking into potentially another major war.