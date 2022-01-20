Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman arrested at Capitol protest about election bill failure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was among approximately 30 protesters arrested Thursday at the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration about election reform legislation.

Bowman, who is a first-term congressman, "was arrested alongside at least 20 others, including faith leaders and youth who have been hunger striking for our democracy," according to a statement from his communications director Marcus Frias, as reported by The Washington Post.

"Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police," Frias said. "We will provide more information and updates as we gather them."

Markus Batchelor, who serves as deputy director for leadership programs at the advocacy organization People for the American Way, tweeted video of the arrest.

The protest in which Bowman participated came a day after the Senate voted against an election overhaul bill. It also voted against changing the rules of the filibuster, which could have allowed for passage of the bill.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., joined all Senate Republicans in opposing the attempt to alter the Senate filibuster on party lines, resulting in a 48-52 final tally. That vote followed a failed attempt by Democrats to advance the election bills over the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold. All Republicans opposed it.

According to the Post, Batchelor maintained that he and other demonstrators blocked the driveway Thursday as a demonstration of civil disobedience after the legislation failed to pass.

"Just before 12:00 pm, demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the U.S. Capitol," the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said in a tweet regarding the incident. "We have already issued them three warnings. The demonstrators refused to move out of the driveway, so we are making arrests."

The USCP also said they made 27 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, as well as one for violating a USCP traffic regulation.

The USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

