SEAN HANNITY: Nobody cares about your 'idiotic' small kitchen fire, Joe!

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses President Biden's disaster responses to the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia as the storm barrels through the south.

SEAN HANNITY: We turn our attention back to Tropical Storm Idalia. Unlike the devastation in Maui, the toxic disaster that was East Palestine in Ohio, where Joe Biden was completely MIA. Well, President Biden today amazingly got to a podium, relatively quickly even, to address the ongoing storm. Unfortunately, he shifted the conversation as per usual to himself, again, comparing and commiserating over his own tragic kitchen fire. The kitchen fire lasted a whopping 20 minutes before the fire department extinguished what they referred to as a "minor incident." He nearly lost his precious '67 Corvette, his cat and his wife. Now, for over a year, Biden has pretty heartlessly compared almost every major disaster to what is an insignificant kitchen fire that almost destroyed his precious little cat and Corvette.

WHITE HOUSE SNAPS AT REPORTER WHEN HURRICANE IDALIA RESPONSE IS COMPARED TO MAUI: ‘YOUR QUESTION IS WRONG’

…

What empathy? Joe, Maui — so many homes were wiped out. Many people will never go back to their home, ever. They may not afford to be able to rebuild, Joe. And some people now in Florida, their lives are going to be upended for at least another year, at least, if they can afford to rebuild. It's not always about you, Joe. No one really cares about your idiotic small kitchen fire in Delaware where you nearly lost your precious Corvette a decade ago. Nobody really cares about that tonight. On the bright side, at least Joe's finally talking about a hurricane in real time. I guess that's progress, but maybe it's just convenient timing since the storm made landfall on one of the few days Biden is not on vacation this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP