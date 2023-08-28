Joe Biden's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been a very, very bad August for Joe Biden, despite his best attempts to hide on multiple vacations.

Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota encouraged others in the Democrat party to jump into the race to be the Democrat nominee for President. He stated, "Democrats are telling me that they want, not a coronation, but they want a competition.

A recent CNN poll found that 75 percent of Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters want the party to nominate someone other than Joe Biden in the 2024 election. A poll taken before the devastating closed-door testimony of Devon Archer.

At a ceremony in Arizona, the president called the Grand Canyon one of the "nine wonders of the world," stating, "folks, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure – none that is grander than the Grand Canyon – one of the Earth’s nine wonders."

Later in the day, the president told a reporter from The Weather Channel, that he had declared a national emergency on the climate. He told reporter Stephanie Abrams, "I’ve already done that," when asked if he should declare an emergency.

OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SAY BIDEN IS TOO OLD TO BE EFFECTIVE IN A SECOND TERM

But it continued to get worse for the president. A new analysis of the White House’s annual pay report revealed that the executive mansion has a gender pay gap of 20 percent, despite past remarks to the contrary from the president.

The median salary for men on Biden’s staff is $105,000, while women who work for the president earn significantly less at a median salary of $84,000.

Soldier of Fortune Magazine reported that the Secret Service knows who brought the now infamous bag of cocaine into the White House, citing three security sources. The person is in the "Biden family orbit…is not Hunter…and the name is known by the President," the publication reported.

It was recently reported that House Oversight Committee Chairman, James Comer sent a request to the National Archives and Records Administration, asking for unrestricted special access to unredacted emails and documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president…regarding Hunter Biden and Burisma.

One email specifically referenced in Comer’s request includes a conversation about a "phone call with Pres Poroshenko," referring to Petro Poroshenko, who was president of Ukraine at the time.

The email was sent to one "Robert L. Peters," a name reported as an occasional pseudonym for then Vice President Biden. In addition, Hunter Biden was CC’d on the email.

Said Comer, "I believe that one reason that Hunter was CC’d on those emails, where Joe Biden was using a fake name so Hunter could prove to the Ukrainian oligarch that help is on the way. We heard Devon Archer say that the owners of Burisma were squeezing Hunter Biden, saying we need help from Washington."

Per the Daily Mail, other names used by Biden included "Robin Ware, and JRB Ware."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

But Biden’s bad month sadly didn’t stop there. At a Camp David ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, the president falsely corrected an announcer, who correctly referred to Fumio Kishida as the Prime Minister of Japan instead, Biden insisted on referring to him as the President of Japan.

Biden appeared confused throughout the speech, at one point saying, "so we can get ahead of the issues as they appear with the experience, that we’ve experienced during the pandemic – excuse me, this is falling off."

Continuing the very bad month, Politico reported that Hunter Biden’s lawyers warned prosecutors last year the defense would put the president on the stand to testify in his son’s defense if criminal charges were ever brought against him.

Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark, wrote a letter to prosecutors last October saying if the Justice Department charged Hunter, the commander and chief would be called to the witness stand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the worst day for the president came when he finally visited the island of Maui to inspect the damage caused by the island’s wildfires two weeks ago. With more than 100 people dead and nearly 1,000 people, mostly children, still missing, the president interrupted another one of his vacations to tool around the island, pet a dog, and complain that the ground was really hot. He even appeared to fall asleep in a ceremony for victims.

Then, in full Joe Biden fashion, he made everything about himself, recalling how he once had a fire in the kitchen of one of his homes, and then reminding people that he lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash.

Some Maui residents greeted the president by flipping him off and chanting expletives.

But don’t worry, America. The president is back on vacation, where he hopefully cannot do any additional damage to the nation.