SEAN HANNITY: Nevada voters are poised to reject the 'radical' policies of Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff

Sean Hannity discussed how Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto runs on far-left policies and how she voted with socialist Bernie Sanders on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: KATIE HOBBS CAN'T ‘MUSTER UP THE COURAGE’ TO DEBATE KARI LAKE

SEAN HANNITY: Now, meanwhile, right here in Nevada, it appears that voters are poised to reject the radical far left policies of incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who's really liked by this crowd. As a senator. She voted with socialist Bernie Sanders a whopping 94% of the time. She is a card carrying member of the Climate Alarmists cult. A big proponent of the new Green Deal, which is socialism. And get this. Last year under Cortez Masto leadership, Nevada's Democratic Party actually partnered with the state's Socialist Party for a, quote, "solidarity celebration." 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans voted on their choices of candidates in the midterm election, which is seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, more recently, Senator Cortez Masto was more than happy to rubber stamp Biden's entire agenda, including the massive unfunded government spending. And of course, everybody happy we're going to hire 87,000 new IRS agents. Yeah, you'll be getting what I call the HANNITY treatment. And she's also, by the way, open to a ban on fracking. She is against energy exploration in Anwar and even voted to stop construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. 

