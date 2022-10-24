SEAN HANNITY: Katie Hobbs can't 'muster up the courage' to debate Kari Lake

Sean Hannity calls Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and her refusal to debate Republican Kari Lake "cowardly" Monday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has now opened up a three-point lead against Democrat, gutless, cowardly Katie Hobbs. And the latest: Hobbs, who is currently collecting a paycheck as Arizona's secretary of state, has only been showing up to work a grand total of 19 days in the last six months. I wish I had that job.

She didn't even enter office for the entire months of April and August and meanwhile, Hobbs is not exactly out there working hard on the campaign trail either. She has participated, and this is so unfair to you, the hardworking citizens, taxpayers of this state of Arizona — zero debates. She refuses to debate in both the primary and the general election. Katie Hobbs would rather hide in her basement bunker, just like her mentor, Joey Biden — he's probably asleep during this show. Anyway, Kari Lake, meanwhile, has offered to debate any place, any time, anywhere. Hobbs can't seem to muster up the courage.

