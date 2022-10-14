Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: These might be the most important races in the history of America

Hannity emphasizes the importance of the upcoming midterms

Sean Hannity stressed the importance of the upcoming midterms for the future of the country and its citizens on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE RUNNING THE MOST RADICAL CANDIDATES

SEAN HANNITY: Now, these are the most important midterm races, possibly in our lifetime, possibly in the history of this great republic. My words cannot possibly convey the urgency I am feeling for the country that we all love. Because after yesterday's dismal inflation news, another 40 year high common sense Americans, they are rightly concerned about their future. 

US President Joe Biden speaks at the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts, US, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Biden announced executive action to confront climate change, including plans to steer federal dollars to heat-ravaged communities, though he's holding off for now on an emergency decree that would allow him to marshal sweeping powers against global warming. (M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

They are rightly losing confidence in Joe Biden and the new extreme socialist, climate cult alarmist Democrats. And by the way, we have a new AP poll out. Look at this. 46% of our fellow Americans consider their financial, personal financial situation to be poor, poor.

Common sense Americans are highly concerned about their future: Sean Hannity Video
