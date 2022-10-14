SEAN HANNITY: These might be the most important races in the history of America

Sean Hannity stressed the importance of the upcoming midterms for the future of the country and its citizens on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, these are the most important midterm races, possibly in our lifetime, possibly in the history of this great republic. My words cannot possibly convey the urgency I am feeling for the country that we all love. Because after yesterday's dismal inflation news, another 40 year high common sense Americans, they are rightly concerned about their future.

They are rightly losing confidence in Joe Biden and the new extreme socialist, climate cult alarmist Democrats. And by the way, we have a new AP poll out. Look at this. 46% of our fellow Americans consider their financial, personal financial situation to be poor, poor.

