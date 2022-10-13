SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are running the most radical candidates

Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats are pushing radical candidates and an extreme agenda on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We are only 26 days away until these all important midterm elections. That's it, 26 days. I hope you are feeling the urgency as I am. Democrats are without a doubt they are running the most extreme, the most radical, the most destructive crop of midterm candidates ever. They're doubling down on the most destructive agenda ever. And even as the Biden economy goes from bad to worse and they keep lying about it. Today's dismal economic data shows yet again inflation at yet another 40 year high, with the September numbers coming in even hotter than expected.

That means prices for groceries and gas and rent pretty much everything you buy and every store you go to and everything in between is costing you a lot more money. And by the way, we have been telling you all of this, hard working Americans continue to suffer under the burden of the Biden economic and energy policies. Take a look at your screen. Year over year. Gas prices up 20% since the time Trump was president, it's doubled. Even with Biden trying to artificially reduce the price by draining our strategic energy reserves, electricity is up 15%. By the way, he's compromised our national security and doing so. Utilities, they're up 33%.

