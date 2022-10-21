Sean Hannity: Having Democrats in charge of everything has been an 'unmitigated disaster'

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed Democratic leadership over the last two years in Friday's opening monologue and says the left's agenda is a "failure" while heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

SEAN HANNITY: After two years with Democrats in control, the House, the Senate, the White House, Americans are less safe, they are less secure, they have less money, they have more debt. Their energy costs and grocery costs are through the roof. More than two thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Some are using credit cards just to make ends meet for the bare necessities. Now, the number one killer of young Americans in this country is now fentanyl that is pouring across the wide open southern border of Joe Biden. Now, deaths are caused from drug overdoses. Now they're higher than ever before. Oh, and don't forget, according to Biden, we are now the closest we've ever been to a worldwide nuclear Armageddon, closest since the Cuban missile crisis. But the economy is as strong as hell, he said, and there's no crisis at the border. Now, this fateful two year experiment with Democrats in charge of everything, it has been an unmitigated disaster.

Let's look at what Joe inherited. Energy independence. America was a net exporter of energy. Joe Biden ended that. $2 a gallon gasoline. It's now more than double. Inflation under 2%, 1.4%, to be precise. It is now over 8%. Interest rates were 2.7 to 3% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. It's now over 7%. A booming housing market that is now in a precipitous decline. A border that was secure that is now seeing a record. We've never seen this in the history of the country. Record levels of illegal immigration. The left's agenda is such a failure, many top Democrats, they are now attempting an election year conversion.