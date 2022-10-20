New York Times article warns Democrats' worst midterm fears being realized: 'Red October has arrived'

Voters don’t need to hunt for "Red October" any longer, according to the New York Times. It's here.

The paper's politics editor sounded the alarm on Thursday as midterm elections loom, warning readers that a red wave could be on the horizon, and things could quickly become "dire" for Democrats.

The piece by Blake Hounshell was bluntly headlined, "Democrats’ Feared Red October Has Arrived," detailing how the "midterms aren’t shaping up" how Democrats had hoped.

"Here’s the thing about elections: When they break, they usually break in one direction. And right now, all the indicators on my political dashboard are blinking red — as in, toward Republicans," Hounshell wrote.

MSNBC'S MATTHEW DOWD LIKENS GOP TO NAZI GERMANY FOR FOCUSING ON ECONOMIC ISSUES, INFLATION IN MIDTERMS

The Times article listed the "voters’ sour views of the economy" and crime as key issues pushing people away from the Democratic Party. The piece noted that "Democrats have bet heavily that widespread anger over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade would drive voters away from the Republican Party," but admitted the strategy came with a cost.

"All those abortion ads have taken resources away from whacking Republicans for opposing the policies Democrats passed in Congress this year," Hounshell wrote.

Hounshell believes that many popular policies passed by Democrats have gone unnoticed as a result, such as the Inflation Reduction Act allowing the federal government to negotiate prices for certain prescription medications. Only 36% of voters were aware of this development, the Times reported, citing a recent poll.

"That’s a huge communication failure — or a reflection that Democrats don’t think promoting their accomplishments would move or mobilize many votes," Hounshell wrote.

MSNBC ANCHORS, OTHER MEDIA PUNDITS FUEL CIVIL WAR FEARS OVER MIDTERMS: ‘DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE IT’S OVER'

"And finally, there’s the historical pattern of midterm elections, which tend to be referendums on the party in power. Older voters, who broadly lean Republican, also usually turn out more reliably in nonpresidential years, while younger, more transient Democratic voters are more fickle," he continued. "So, as the polls move the G.O.P.’s way, this election is looking a lot more ‘normal’ than it might have seemed over the summer."

Hounshell believes that "normalcy is bad news" for the left.

"Democrats are feeling some new heartburn. In Washington State, Senator Patty Murray’s lead over Tiffany Smiley, the Republican, has narrowed slightly since the summer. And as the polls have tightened, Smiley has outraised her Democratic opponent for the first time — by nearly a two-to-one margin," Hounshell wrote. "A loss for Murray would be a major upset. And if Democrats now need to worry about a state like Washington, that’s a dire sign for their chances in November."

PENCE PREDICTS 'HISTORIC' GOP MIDTERM GAINS, URGES REPUBLICANS TO CONTINUE UKRAINE AID AFTER ASSUMING CONTROL

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday predicted "historic" wins for the GOP in November's midterm elections, telling Fox News the election will be a referendum on President Biden's policies and the state of the country under his leadership.

In an appearance on "America Reports," Pence said he believes Republicans will regain control of Congress in large part due to Biden's "war on energy" and his repeated failure to assume responsibility for rising gas prices.

"Americans saw President Biden blaming rising gasoline prices on the war in Ukraine. But most Americans know gasoline prices have gone up 50% before the first shot was fired," Pence said. "Gasoline prices are high at the pump today not because of the war in Ukraine but because of Joe Biden’s war on energy, and I think the reason in 20 days you are going to see the American people take back the House, take back the Senate, take back statehouses around the country, is because they know better."

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.