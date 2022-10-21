Conservatives blast Biden for claiming Republicans 'will crash the economy' if they win midterms

Conservatives blasted President Joe Biden on Friday for warning that Republicans will "crash the economy" next year if the GOP wins control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Multiple prominent conservative Twitter users accused the president and Democrats of already doing that to the nation's economy and claimed they were trying to shift the blame.

Biden made his claims while remarking on the latest Treasury Department report showing that the national deficit had lowered by $1.4 trillion over the last year.

Biden touted the milestone as a sign of his administration’s economic success, and warned that if Republicans get their way, they will reverse it.

With several of his economic advisors standing behind him, Biden uttered, "Republican leadership in Congress has made it clear: They will crash the economy next year by threatening the full faith and credit of the United States for the first time in our history, putting the United States in default, unless we yield to their demands to cut Social Security and Medicaid."

Though conservatives were not buying such claims.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, fired back, saying Biden and his fellow Democrats have already crashed the economy. "He and other Ds have already accomplished that," the Senator tweeted.

Former sports radio host Mikey Adams tweeted, "It's already totaled."

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., blasted Biden, tweeting, "You've already done that all by yourself @POTUS."

Conservative commentator Jason Howerton wrote, "If I was advising Democrats, I'd tell them to be a little less obvious about this shameless plan to blame Republicans for how bad things are going to get next year."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller claimed Biden was looking to preemptively shift the blame for an upcoming recession. He tweeted, "Biden knows a full blown recession is coming next year. This is him trying to get out in front of the blame and everyone knows it."

TownHall.com managing Spencer Brown agreed with Miller’s assessment, responding, "Bingo."

Conservative author Ann Coulter tweeted, "I love Biden warning Americans that if they vote Republican, they'll go back to the economy under Trump. PLEASE NO, ANYTHING BUT A BOOMING ECONOMY!"