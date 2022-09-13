SEAN HANNITY: The midterms can't come fast enough

Sean Hannity laid out the damage that the Biden administration and Democrats have caused the economy and how despite skyrocketing inflation, Biden celebrated his new spending bill on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now we are only 56 days away from the all-important midterm elections, and frankly, it can't come fast enough. Now, today, we got more horrific economic numbers. Inflation was even higher than expected, rising in August, again, a 41-year high, 8.3%. Food, rent, health care, electricity all are way up and are also now at record highs.

Gas business still more than double what it was before Biden became president. Despite a dangerous political gimmick that he has been implementing, implementing to empty out our strategic petroleum reserves. Right before the election. How convenient – will flood the market with more energy, more oil. So gas prices will seem like they're going down. Problem is, it's a major national security risk because now those reserves are at a 38-year low. All of this after a two-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Now, another rate hike next week is all but certain, likely another, what, 75 basis points, which is massive. And that means the housing market is on the verge of completely imploding. New home construction will stop. Sale of preexisting homes will stop. Home values, will plummet on top of your IRAs and your 401ks. Keep in mind, when Trump left office, the average fixed rate mortgage was 2.77% 30-year fixed rate mortgage. Now, under Biden, it is over 6% and it is now getting higher.

