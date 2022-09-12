Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats have dipped back into their 'election year playbook'

Hannity highlights Dems main focus points as we approach midterms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity illuminated the typical Democratic elections playbook of "lies" and how they will continue to demonize Trump and his supporters as the midterm elections approach on "Hannity."

This is their set of usual ‘election year lies’: Sean Hannity Video

SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS WANT YOU TO FOCUS ON HATING HALF THE COUNTRY

SEAN HANNITY: So now with the midterms around the corner, Democrats want you to forget all about this. Instead, they want you to focus on only three main distractions. Here's their game plan for the next 57 days. They are attempting to divide the country on the basis of race and gender and age, etc.. It's their usual playbook, their election year playbook or election year lie depending on how you want to characterize it. Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic. They want dirty air, water. You know the routine. Second, Democrats want to gin up hysteria around abortion and yet another lie. 

They will attempt to scare voters by claiming that abortion is illegal. That simply is not true. After the Dobbs ruling abortion is still very much legal, and the vast majority of states and I have it on good authority that Republicans in the Senate will bring up a national abortion law sometime this week that will have a mandate of time of 15 weeks, which is what the Mississippi law called for. And that brings us to the third distraction. As we speak, Democrats are trying to dehumanize and vilify, quote, "those evil rascally MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump supporters" in order to rally their base, according to Biden and the Democrats. 

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Half of America is now a threat to democracy simply because they now support or once supported Donald Trump. So instead of trying to fix the economy or dare talk about it, or the border or the fentanyl or opioid crisis or the crime crisis, Democrats have been wasting almost all of their time and billions of your tax dollars with one investigation after investigation into all things Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This is their set of usual ‘election year lies’: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.