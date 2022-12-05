SEAN HANNITY: The media were complicit in 'outright censorship'

Sean Hannity breaks down the layers of corruption that Elon Musk exposed from within Twitter on "Hannity."

JASON CHAFFETZ: THE LEVEL OF LEFT-WING BIAS AND CORRUPTION AT TWITTER WAS EXTREME

SEAN HANNITY: Our country is facing a crisis of confidence. Most people have not connected the dots. We're going to try to. Tonight, the most dire threat to free and fair elections in the history of the United States. It is now coming from within. We'll explain it all how by coordinating with the DNC and big tech top brass at our own FBI have been putting their thumbs on the scales of our elections now for years.

The last two presidential elections in particular, and the mob and the media are totally and completely complicit through outright censorship, through lying, through disinformation, not vetting candidates. They all deliberately work hand in hand to help elect Democrats all across the country. But thanks to several new investigations, a handful of reporters and a guy by the name of Elon Musk. That's right, the billionaire, The full extent of this corruption is now beginning to come to light. And tonight we're going to walk you through this step by step. It may seem complex, but it's also actually pretty simple

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP