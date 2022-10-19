Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

SEAN HANNITY: John Fetterman is a giant fraud

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity called PA Senate candidate John Fetterman a "giant fraud" and described how he is "playing" a role on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: NANCY PELOSI IS CLEARLY NOT IN TOUCH WITH REALITY

SEAN HANNITY: I have a lot to say about this guy, the trust fund brat in a hoodie because that's what he is. John Fetterman. I love. It's like the Broad Street bullies all over again. I love this. This guy is not fit to serve the great people in this Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a variety of reasons. First of all, John Fetterman has never had a real job in his life. He's a giant fraud every day. Take a look at him. He dresses up like he's an industrious blue collar worker. But for him, it is a costume. He's playing. It's make believe.

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Fetterman and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz are running to replace Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring. The outcome of the race could decide which party controls the Senate. Photographer: Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images 

Every day is Halloween for John Fetterman. He is a trust fund brat. Never had a job most of his life. He never worked. Instead, he lived off his very wealthy mommy and daddy. And they continue to fund his lifestyle till he was almost 50, including his first job, a part time gig as the mayor of a small town in Pennsylvania called Braddock. Now, his sister even chipped in, selling Fetterman his home for $1. I wish I got that deal.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

