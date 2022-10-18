Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality

Hannity highlights how Joe Biden is not 'up to the job'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity ripped into Nancy Pelosi, saying that she is clearly "not in touch with reality" and hit on Biden's apparent inability to be the president on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMS ARE DESPERATELY TRYING TO DEFEAT HERSCHEL WALKER

SEAN HANNITY: After a lucrative five decades in the swamp, Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality. She's getting pretty close to Joe Biden territory. However, the 82-year-old speaker is slightly more lucid than her comrade at the White House, for example. Here is Joe Biden spelling out the dot in a Web address such as dot.com. 

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that farmers in Florida need illegal immigrants to stay in their state and "pick the crops."

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that farmers in Florida need illegal immigrants to stay in their state and "pick the crops."

Now, even fake news. CNN is reporting that Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency on vacation in Delaware, far outpacing any president before him. By the way, I don't take half the vacation I'm entitled to on any given year. I must be an idiot. Anyway, Joe Biden is clearly not up to the job. I know it, you know it, the Democrats know it and you better believe Jill Biden knows it. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.