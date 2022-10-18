SEAN HANNITY: Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality
Sean Hannity ripped into Nancy Pelosi, saying that she is clearly "not in touch with reality" and hit on Biden's apparent inability to be the president on "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: After a lucrative five decades in the swamp, Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality. She's getting pretty close to Joe Biden territory. However, the 82-year-old speaker is slightly more lucid than her comrade at the White House, for example. Here is Joe Biden spelling out the dot in a Web address such as dot.com.
Now, even fake news. CNN is reporting that Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency on vacation in Delaware, far outpacing any president before him. By the way, I don't take half the vacation I'm entitled to on any given year. I must be an idiot. Anyway, Joe Biden is clearly not up to the job. I know it, you know it, the Democrats know it and you better believe Jill Biden knows it.
