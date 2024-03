Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden falsely claimed that he commuted by train over the Francis Scott Key Bridge "many, many times," despite the bridge not having any rail lines.

During a press conference Tuesday on the major bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, Biden told reporters that he has been over the Francis Scott Key Bridge "many, many times" by both train and by car.

"At about 1:30 [a.m. Tuesday], a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which I’ve been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either on a train or by car," the president said.

"I've been to Baltimore Harbor many times," he added.

In a statement, a White House official said that Biden was "clearly" describing driving.

"The President was clearly describing driving over the bridge while commuting between Delaware and D.C." the White House official said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The iconic bridge has never had any railway lines, and has been exclusively used as a roadway since it was built in the early 1970s.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), the Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in March 1977 as the final link to Interstate 695.

The 1.6-mile Key Bridge crosses over the Patapsco River, where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the words of the national anthem "The Star Spangled Banner," the MDTA said.

In recent months, Biden has dropped embarrassing gaffes.

On March 8, he appeared to mix up the office he was running for during a campaign stop at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County.

"Pennsylvania, I have a message for you: Send me to Congress!" Biden shouted at one point, appearing to mix up the office for which he's running.

In February, Biden claimed he spoke to late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 2021 while recalling past conversations.

Biden said that Kohl asked him what he would say if he learned 1,000 people stormed the British Parliament in an attempt to prevent the next prime minister from assuming office.

Kohl, however, did not attend the annual meeting, as he had been dead for four years when it took place. Instead, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the gathering.

Also in February, the 81-year-old president also told a Las Vegas crowd that he met with François Mitterrand, a French president who has been dead for 28 years.

In the fall of 2022, Biden told a group of supporters he spoke to the man who "invented" insulin.

Insulin was co-discovered by Frederick Banting and John Macleod. Banting died in 1941, while Macleod passed away in 1935. Biden was born in 1942.