SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden is not standing up for the freedom fighters in China

Sean Hannity discussed how while protests erupt in China and Iran, Biden, the "self-proclaimed defender of Democracy" remains silent on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Stunning new scenes out of China. Look at that. Protesters now taking to the streets against the country's oppressive communist dictatorship. Risking life and limb. Some demonstrators, by the way, echoing Patrick Henry. Give me liberty or give me death. People are bravely calling for President Xi to be removed from power. Joe Biden, of course, missing in action, nowhere to be found, not standing up for the freedom fighters in China.

Now, the self-proclaimed defender of democracy, I guess he can't be bothered to weigh in. Now, for months, we have seen a similar level of moral cowardice from Biden when it came to Iran. The Iranians have been protesting. We have the video for months after one woman was murdered for not properly wearing her headscarf. But Joe Biden, champion, great champion of women's rights, doesn't seem to care. Even the cowardly U.N., they're speaking out against the mullahs, but not Joe Biden. Meanwhile, in Eastern Europe, the administration is now supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

