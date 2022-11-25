Jason Chaffetz: Questions about Biden's mental and physical health are not going away

Jason Chaffetz discusses how many Americans are struggling to get by over the holidays due to President Biden's leadership on "Hannity."

JASON CHAFFETZ: With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is now in full gear. Unfortunately, between back-breaking inflation and high gas prices, millions of Americans are struggling with expenses this holiday season. Meanwhile, our president, Joe Biden, well, he's just struggling to get by.

THE WHITE HOUSE IS REMINDING AMERICANS TO BE THANKFUL FOR BIDEN'S ‘TREMENDOUS’ ACCOMPLISHMENTS: TAMMY BRUCE

…

President Biden is now 80. The serious questions about his mental and physical health are not going away. But don't expect much transparency from the White House.

…

According to reports, Biden is now weighing whether or not he will run for a second term. But many are wondering if Biden is even capable of finishing out this term. And now, between his low poll numbers, America's economic woes and the comparisons to Jimmy Carter, some Democrats are ready to move on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP