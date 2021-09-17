Sean Hannity rips Biden's massive tax hike plans: 'Is Hunter included?'

Sean Hannity called out President Biden's "massive" tax hike agenda Thursday, arguing if the president expects the elite to "pay their fair share," his son Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for his own "tax affairs," should be included.

SEAN HANNITY: But with [COVID] infections spiking nationwide, Biden's poll numbers surrounding the pandemic, they’re also in the tank tonight. So today he tried to shift the focus once again. This time he targeted corporations and millions of Americans, who according to Biden, just aren't paying their fair share. OK? Top 10 percent pay 90 percent of the bill. Anyway, I wonder if this includes zero-experience Hunter, who was reportedly being investigated for not paying taxes. Is Hunter included, Joe?

Now regardless, Biden's remedy of massive tax hikes in order to raise funds for something Democrats are now calling "human infrastructure" -- in other words, big government socialism, from welfare to child care to Medicare to more ObamaCare to pre-K to daycare to free college to college tuition forgiveness, all in the name of climate change. … Now of course, any tax hike on corporations, you will pay that. That will be passed on to the consumers. And the inflation from any massive spending bill, that will hurt lower-income Americans the most.

