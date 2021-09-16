Hannity questions whether FAA grounded drones at southern border to 'cover up for Biden's failures'

In his opening Monologue Thursday, Sean Hannity said the Federal Aviation Administration issued an order essentially grounding a Fox News drone from airspace around Del Rio, Texas, in order to cover up for President Biden's ever-intensifying illegal immigration catastrophe on the southern border.

One day after Fox News Channel aired gripping footage of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers huddled under the Acuna International Bridge, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for the area.

"In the last 24 hours, we start showing images at this bridge and a TFR goes up and we can no longer fly," Fox News' Bill Melugin reported.

Hannity said Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris are intentionally ignoring the catastrophe at the border, noting the administration has said little over the past month.

The FAA, he said is "trying to prevent FOX's drone from showing you the American people the truth and capturing images just like this," he said, pointing to video of what has grown to more than 10,000 illegal immigrants in just the past few days.

"In other words, the FAA is being used to cover up for Biden’s failures. And we are going to let that stand? I don’t think so," said Hannity.

In that regard, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News that many of the new migrants have come from Haiti, after the Biden administration canceled deportation flights for several hundred Haitians a few days ago. That cancelation likely spurred those people to call relatives and have them illegally rush the border, Cruz said – as he stood only yards away from the bridge now providing temporary shelter for the migrants.

Hannity added that Biden himself has been having other issues recently, pointing to the fact he referred to Australian Prime Minister as "that fella Down Under" – appearing to forget his name during a joint teleconference with the Liberal Party leader and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom the president addressed moments earlier by his first name.

"I think we can see why Vice President Harris frequently conducts all these meetings with foreign leaders instead of Biden. Of course, she does have plenty of time," Hannity said, noting her role as Border Czar has not taken up much of her time.

Later on "The Ingraham Angle," Melugin read a statement from the FAA which said "The Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area."

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.