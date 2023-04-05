SEAN HANNITY: Here's why Bragg's case against Trump is 'totally bogus'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's "totally bogus" case against former President Donald Trump and warns how far-left hacks are weaponizing justice and criminalizing political differences in America.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin only a few blocks away where former President Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges. Now – yesterday for allegedly mislabeling a couple of documents, basically. Now, of course, these charges were cooked up and stacked by a Manhattan D.A. by the name of Alvin Bragg. Any fans here? To fulfill a political fantasy, a campaign promise, which I have a big problem with. And like many liberals, he dreams of seeing Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit. One big problem for Bragg, his case is totally bogus. The document charges at play are misdemeanor infractions. By the way, five years past the statute of limitations. They were magically upgraded to felonies by Bragg because of supposedly links to some mysterious phantom crime that he wouldn't even mention in the indictment, which we expect are likely federal election law issues that both the FEC and the DOJ looked at and passed on. Now, those are laws that are not in Bragg's jurisdiction on top of that. And all again, this all surrounds a legal nondisclosure agreement from, what, seven years ago. So despite this pathetically weak, convoluted case, and many Democrats who are hopelessly suffering from Trump derangement syndrome, and now they are quivering, they are upset, sad, sad that they may not see Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit.

Now it was a somber moment, but not because of the serious nature of the charges. Far left political hacks, they are officially now turning this great country into a banana republic. They're stomping on our Constitution, weaponizing justice, criminalizing political differences in the country. But here's the good news. For the first time in a while, Trump supporters and even some Trump haters, they're actually coming together. Donald Trump is uniting the country, at least some of us, against Bragg's idiotic, destructive political witch hunt.