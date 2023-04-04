SEAN HANNITY: Trump arraignment ushers in dark era in America's justice system

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to former President Donald Trump's arraignment in New York City after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in Tuesday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Let us be very clear here. Today, Alvin Bragg charged Donald Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying documents surrounding legal NDAs – non-disclosure agreements from 2016. Now, per New York State Code, these are usually misdemeanor crimes five years past the statute of limitations. But through a novel legal theory, never before tried, Alvin Bragg is now attempting to elevate the expired misdemeanors to felonies to try and prove intent to commit yet another crime. An election crime – believed to be a federal election crime that likely is also past the statute of limitations and, by the way, outside of his purview. And that basically the FEC and the DOJ, they both decided there was no crime. They never indicted the president. We had the former head of the FEC on this very program saying, no, that's not a crime. And here's the kicker, Alvin Bragg won't even specify what those other crimes are in the indictment. Now, why on earth wouldn't the D.A. need to have to prove these other phantom crimes or at least identify what they are? This sounds insane. This sounds crazy. It sounds like a banana republic, but they are bogus charges, and yes, another witch hunt. And to make matters worse, the bulk of Bragg's charges, they depend on testimony from that guy who is an ex-con, convicted liar, admitted liar and felon… Michael Cohen.

BIDEN LAUGHS AT REPORTER ASKING IF TRUMP INDICTMENT IS ‘POLITICALLY DIVISIVE’

…

We live in a country nowhere Hillary Clinton can mishandle top secret classified information, then wipe the evidence clean with something called BleachBit, something none of us had heard of up to that point and never see the inside of a courtroom. No reasonable prosecutor, would ever prosecute according to Comey. But Comey, of course, now exposed himself. Oh, today's a good day, the day that Donald Trump got indicted. If you are a Republican, a conservative, or if your last name is Trump and you so much as spit on the sidewalk or jaywalk, you better brace yourself because the strong arm of the law is coming for you. And it's sad to say, but there's not justice in America tonight, as it should be. We don't have equal justice. We don't have equal application of our laws. And guess what? When you don't have both, you might as well take your Constitution and shred it because every law is based on that one important document.