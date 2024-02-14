White House blasted after posting Valentine's Day meme attacking House Speaker Mike Johnson over border deal

The White House was blasted online over a Valentine's Day meme making fun of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., over the doomed border deal.

The White House posted on X an image of Johnson with a red background and broken hearts with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day, Speaker Johnson."

It was accompanied by a poem that read: "Roses are red, Violets are blue, The border deal was crushed, Because of you."

SENATE PASSES CONTROVERSIAL FOREIGN AID BILL SENDING BILLIONS TO UKRAINE, ISRAEL AND TAIWAN

Critics online quickly pointed out Biden administration policies that Republicans and some Democrats have said are exacerbating the crisis at the southern border, resulting in record numbers of migrants and illegal entries into the U.S.

"If I was the House Speaker the response would be something like … Roses are Red, Passion Flowers are Azure, For Three F***ing Years, You Claimed the Border Was Secure," Doug Powers posted.

"Fixed it," another user wrote: "Roses are red, Commies vote blue, You had the House for two years, This one is on you."

PENTAGON FINALLY RUNS OUT OF MONEY FOR UKRAINE, URGES 50 ALLIES TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING KYIV

"Did Speaker Johnson halt deportations? Stop Remain in Mexico? Halt border wall construction? End the border emergency? Unilaterally resettle millions of unvetted illegal immigrants? Nope that was all you, Big Guy," added Jake Schneider, who runs the Republican Party's research arm.

One user posted an image of young school children working on laptops with the caption: "Image of The White House staff posting on X."

"The President is 500 years old and his staff is 12," Derek Hunter said in response to the meme.

President Biden has urged Johnson to bring to the House a bipartisan national security bill passed by the Senate that had several border provisions.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a $95 billion national security supplemental package to assist Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The border measures were omitted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his remarks, Biden urged Johnson to immediately bring the bill to the floor, saying, "there’s no question that if the Senate bill was put on the floor in the House of Representatives, it would pass."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.