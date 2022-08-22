Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?

It's actually called "Hannity". Anyway, Fetterman then proceeded to complain about my interview with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and accused us of spreading B.S. lies. We don't lie on the show. He then asked his supporters, Please chip in at least 25 bucks, 50 bucks, 100 bucks, because, quote, We got to counter Sean Hannity with as much grassroots support as possible. Now this Bernie-loving, spoiled trust fund, baby brat who is all upset and needs your money desperately because I told the truth about his positions.

Let's see. On legalizing drugs and fracking and believing in sanctuary cities and states and getting violent criminals out of jail, our abortion up until the moment of birth, no restrictions at all whatsoever. So instead of accusing me of lying, which we didn't do, John needs to quit his whining, stop his crying, man up, put on his hoodie, defend his radical opinions. And, John, show me where you think I lied.

