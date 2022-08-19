Sean Hannity debunks Inflation Reduction Act, dubbing it the 'Tax the poor, the middle class' Act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity exposed the Inflation Reduction Act as the "Tax the poor, the middle class and people on Fixed Income" Act in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

HANNITY: There is no intellectual honesty or fidelity to the truth in the Democratic Party of today. They will lie. They will cheat. They will steal their way to the top if that's what it takes to gain power. … Take a look at the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, or I call it the "Tax the poor, the middle class and people on Fixed Income" Act. All it is one giant $500 billion farce. And it doesn't even attempt to reduce inflation. It will increase inflation. It increases taxes on the poor, middle class people on fixed incomes. It drives up everybody's energy costs at a time when gas is still near a record high. It hires 85 to 87,000 new IRS agents to audit small businesses - bigger than three agencies of the federal government combined. But guess what? Wealthy Americans will now be able to enjoy a big tax credit now, if they buy an expensive new electric vehicle or an EV, as they like to call them.

