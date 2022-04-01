Sean Hannity: This is what's really in Florida's education law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity explained Friday that Disney was "eager" to join the left-wing mob over Florida's new Parental Rights and Education Act.

SEAN HANNITY: The worsening crisis both at home and abroad, Democrats and their media mob allies, they're desperate to distract you in any way they possibly can and desperate to gin up more phony outrage and more lies to push their far left extremist agenda. Because tonight, the left-wing rage mob, along with the Disney Corporation, they're now continuing to spew lies about Florida's new parental rights law.

So we will do what the mob and the media won't do. We'll tell you the truth. We'll break it down. We'll tell you what's in the law and what's not in the law now. The law's real name is the Parental Rights in Education Act. Now, it's not the "don't say gay bill," as the media claims.

It banned school employees or third parties from giving classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in pre-K kindergarten through third grade. That's it.

The law also bolsters the ability of parents to know what is being taught in their children's class. It gives parents a course of action when teachers cross that line. And that's pretty much it. But for whatever reason, Democrats, they are enraged over protection for parents and continue to falsely claim that this law bans the use of the word gay, which it certainly does not.

