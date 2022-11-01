SEAN HANNITY: Every voter needs to do their part and 'take nothing for granted'

Sean Hannity reiterated the importance of the upcoming midterm elections and how every voter needs to do their part to prevent further deterioration of the country under Democrats on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE LOOKING INCREASINGLY DESPERATE

SEAN HANNITY: Now, the numbers are really encouraging, but let me be clear and let me pause right here. These races are very, very close. Most of them are within two points. So make no mistake, it doesn't matter if your preferred candidate is in the lead, if your preferred candidate is behind, if your preferred candidate is in a dead heat tie, anything can happen. Don't think for a second this is a slam dunk. In other words, every voter needs to do their part. Take nothing for granted. And don't forget what is at stake here.

You have a record 40-year high of inflation which could have been prevented. And by the way, you have the highest gas prices and diesel prices we've ever paid in our entire history. We have wide open borders, almost four and a half million illegal immigrants under Joe Biden. We have crime way up in small towns and big cities all across the country. We have woke education versus classical education winning out and way too many cities and towns and by the way, all caused by the liberal Democrats and the radical socialist agenda.