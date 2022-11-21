Sean Hannity: Do we still have equal justice under the law?

Sean Hannity questioned whether equal justice under the law still remains true in America as Democrats consistently receive a more "forgiving" system on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Look at that right there on the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. What does it say? Equal justice under the law? Those five words are the very core of our justice system. Without this foundation, nothing else matters. As of recently, millions of Americans, and frankly, including me, believe it's little more than an inscription with one harsh, unyielding system. If you are a Republican or a conservative, another lighter, more forgiving system, if you are a Democrat, especially prominent Democrats, and have the last name Biden or Clinton.

So tonight, we're going to focus on two key questions. Is equal justice under the law dead in the United States of America? And if so, can it be brought back to life? If not, well, our Constitution is worthless. You might as well just shred it because every law is based on that document. Now, late last week, the Washington Post reported that the FBI's unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago revealed nothing nefarious. Instead of ending the investigation, Biden's DOJ, by the way, he would have the power to stop this, appointed an aggressive left wing special prosecutor to dig more into all of this and keep the probe into all things Trump open in perpetuity.

