SEAN HANNITY: Dems are petrified that they could lose

Sean Hannity discussed how the Democrats are in an "absolute state of panic" over the possibility they could lose the House and the Senate on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: PROFESSIONAL POLITICIAN CHARLIE CRIST IS RUNNING PURELY FOR VANITY

SEAN HANNITY: But we begin with the absolute state of panic inside the Democratic Party, all around the country. They are now petrified by the very real possibility the Democrats could lose the House and lose the Senate. Not to mention multiple major gubernatorial races all across this great country of ours. This weekend, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, even first lady Jill Biden, they're all hitting the campaign trail hard in a desperate attempt to salvage some of these races.

But not Joe Biden, the president. He's just not up to the task and it's more than he can handle at this point in his life. So he will be spending the weekend in Delaware with his granddaughter. So much for needed rest and relaxation for the president. Now, after all, it was a very busy week for Joe, public events almost every single day. Needless to say, the struggle was very real. And yesterday, for example, Biden seemed to think that he inherited $5 a gallon gas prices and that Americans, you, the American people should be thanking him for coming to the rescue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: