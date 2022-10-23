'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin issued a stark warning to voters on his show Sunday about the future of the country if Republicans do not regain control of Congress in next month's midterm elections.

During his opening monologue over the weekend, Levin accused Democrats of "dismantling" the country with politics and programs that have threatened the United States' longstanding foundational values.

"America is being destroyed. If you want to destroy America, then you vote Democrat because the Democrat Party has been unmasked. Its policies and programs are delusional and destructive, and they are dismantling the most fabulous nation on earth right before your eyes," Levin told viewers.

Levin said the party has banded together in a concerted effort to destroy capitalism and implement a socialist economy.

"Capitalism stands in the way of a planned socialist economy, which they support, so they seek to deconstruct capitalism," he said. "In order to fundamentally transform America, you must seize power by perverting and sabotaging our Constitution, legal and voting systems. That's what they're doing."

He continued, "The American people have not knowingly or voluntarily surrendered their liberty, property, society and Constitution to the reprobates and malcontents within the Democrat Party and who are among us. It's a slow process, and it's packaged in deceit and propaganda and lies. You are said to be the beneficiary of these designs when in fact you are the targets. The Democrat Party doesn't seek to improve society. It seeks to destroy it than replace it."

The influx of violent crime, soaring inflation rates and the ongoing migrant crisis are all the results of failed Democrat policies that have taken a toll on families across the country, Levin said.

"The country is in decline, not because the American people want it," he told viewers. "With massive inflation, with the dollar being destroyed. With the borders wide open. With massive crime taking place in our streets. Disrespect for police, the undermining of the United States military inflation, economic conditions through the roof. These are all decisions that have been imposed by the Democrat Party, not foreign powers, not Russia, not Ukraine, not Saudi Arabia, but Joe Biden and the Democrats. "

Addressing voters directly, Levin continued, "If you want to save the country, if you want to begin the process, we hope, of reversing course, if you want to improve your lives, if you want to protect your family," he said, "whatever you do, don't vote Democrat."