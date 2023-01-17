SEAN HANNITY: Bombshell report on classified docs shows Biden got different treatment than Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted a new report from the WSJ that says the DOJ decided against allowing the FBI to monitor the search for classified documents found in Joe Biden's possession in his home.

SEAN HANNITY: A bombshell new report from The Wall Street Journal has now exposed a blatant dual system of justice at Joe Biden's Department of Justice. Tonight, we are learning that the Justice Department rejected a federal search for top secret classified documents housed at Joe Biden's many properties. They called off the FBI. No raid for Joey. Joe Biden gets different treatment than Trump.

Instead, they outsource the search to Biden's own private attorneys and Biden staffers, including many without any security clearance at all whatsoever. Now, in the case of the private attorneys, while they can now be witnesses in a criminal investigation and according to Jonathan Turley, who will join us in a moment, quote, The use of private counsel without clearances following the first discovery could itself be viewed as reckless and gross mishandling. But at this point, Biden's DOJ doesn't really seem to care because, quote, Mr. Biden's attorneys had quickly turned over a first batch and they were cooperating. Right. They quickly turned over a first batch. Six years after the documents were taken from their rightful home. Now, of course, the same leniency was never in the cards for Donald Trump.

BIDEN AGAIN IGNORES REPORTERS' QUESTIONS ON CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

…

Remember, the former president was cooperating with federal officials inquiring about documents potentially at Mar-a-Lago. He invited them to his home. He allowed unfettered access to the documents. FBI agents actually were free and clear and went in the room where the documents eventually were found. And they never asked for them, even though they were there. Trump then secured the documents with a padlock in that room at their request. And yet, in the early morning hours of August the eighth, a tactical team from the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, guns drawn as they searched through Melania's closet and Baron's bedroom. And they left no stone unturned and took whatever they wanted by force. And that included the president's passport. By the way, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, the FBI Director Wray, they said, and bragged about signing off on this raid at Mar-a-Lago, but they were unwilling to do the same for Joe Biden. And by the way, why didn't they tell us when they knew six days before the midterm elections?