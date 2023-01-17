Expand / Collapse search
Biden again ignores reporters' questions on classified documents

White House staff quickly rushes reporters out of Oval Office

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Biden ignores questions on classified documents, special counsel investigation

President Biden failed to acknowledge reporters' questions following a bilateral meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

President Biden again ignored reporters' questions on Tuesday, as they tried to get him to address the classified documents from his time as vice president that were recently found at his Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Biden had a bilateral meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and after the two leaders delivered brief remarks, reporters began hurling questions at the president. They were all met with silence.

"Will you commit to speak to the special counsel?" one reporter could be heard asking, in reference to Robert Hur, who was appointed special counsel to investigate the documents and how they were kept.

Biden did not acknowledge the questions as he smiled and continued chatting with Rutte. Meanwhile, White House staff urgently rushed the media out of the room.

President Biden pauses as he meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. 

President Biden pauses as he meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Thank you. Let's go, thank you," a staffer could be heard repeating.

The same thing happened three times last week. First, Biden refused to answer questions about the documents on Monday. Then the following day, the president did not acknowledge questions after his bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

White House staff quickly herded reporters out of the room, as they did following Tuesday's meeting with Rutte.

On Friday, Biden had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. At the conclusion of the meeting, reporters shouted questions about the appointment of the special counsel. Biden acted like he did not hear them as he shook hands with the prime minister for a photo opportunity.

These instances followed an incident on Thursday, when Biden responded to Fox News's Peter Doocy, who asked the president, "What were you thinking?" with regard to storing classified information in his garage next to his Corvette.

Biden seemed to acknowledge this, as he responded by saying, "By the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

