SEAN HANNITY: Twitter's war on free expression is now officially over

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced on Wednesday's opening monologue that for years Twitter has been the worst offender of the "left-wing censorship campaign," and argues that since Elon Musk purchased the tech giant, he's fired moderators and is vowing for all to voice their ideas.

SEAN HANNITY: Leftists across the globe, they hate free speech. They always have. They always will. They believe that their own feelings are more important than your freedom. And sadly, the same is true of most Democrats right here in the U.S., but thankfully, because of our great Constitution, their authority is limited. Still, as the self-anointed gatekeepers of information, they have worked tirelessly to coordinate with big tech, the media mob to hide opposing viewpoints from you, the American people. And for years, Twitter was probably the worst offender of this left wing censorship campaign. As scores of, you know, purple-haired moderators from San Francisco were cracking down on tweets that hurt their precious little feelings and went against their precious political beliefs.

TWITTER ERUPTS AFTER ELON MUSK MOCKS CNN WITH SATIRICAL CHYRON ABOUT THREATS TO FREE SPEECH

…

Now, of course, we all remember the very true New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story that Twitter censored in the weeks prior to the 2020 presidential election. Even the conservative satirical website "The Babylon Bee" was banned from the platform because of a joke about a Biden official. Liberals also, they're largely humorless, and they get offended quite easily. But tonight, Twitter's war on free expression is now officially over, as billionaire Elon Musk wrote a very large check and purchased the tech giant. He fired the moderators, he's vowing to turn the platform into a town square where people on all sides of the political spectrum can actually utter and share and express their opinions and ideas and ideals freely. As Elon Musk put it quote, ‘Twitter has failed in trust and safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Now, Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and evenhanded now.' Today, he also urged Americans to cancel, cancel culture. Needless to say, Democrats, they are seething with rage.