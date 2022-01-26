Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sean Hannity asks if the Biden administration will 'ever recover' from inflation

Oil prices could spike to $150 a barrel

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Hannity: Will the Biden administration ever recover? Video

Hannity: Will the Biden administration ever recover?

Sean Hannity enumerates the woes of an ailing Biden administration in the opening monologue of ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity asked whether President Biden's administration will "ever recover" from record inflation and surging oil prices in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Will the Biden administration ever recover?" Hannity asked. " … Analysts now predict that the price of oil could now soon surge to $150 a barrel. That's a 100-percent increase. Make no mistake, Joe Biden and his Green New [Deal] socialist bosses in the Democratic Party, the cult of climate change — they want this to happen. It's all part of the plan. They want oil and gas to be expensive and limited."

"Obama, even once himself, admitted he wanted gas prices to go up, but … just not this quickly," he continued. "Now Americans will suffer, inflation will soar, but according to them, it will all be worth it as America is fundamentally transformed into a greener and progressive society." 

BIDEN BLAMES SOARING GAS PRICES ON BIG OIL AS HE KEEPS UP HIS WAR ON FOSSIL FUELS

Americans are not responding well to Biden's agenda being incurred at their own expense.

According to a Monmouth University poll, Biden's approval rating has sunk to an all-time low of 39 percent, Hannity reported. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Former President Barack Obama.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Stephen Breyer, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.  (Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I rarely have seen numbers this bad in recent times," former Clinton adviser Mark Penn said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom."

Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly retire at the end of the court's term over the summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now, Biden said he will make his [replacement] pick based purely on race and gender and promised only an African-American woman will be selected," Hannity said. "Jonathan Turley, a Democrat, questions the constitutionality of this criteria. He wrote this: ‘[It is] precisely what the Supreme Court already declared to be unconstitutional discrimination.’"

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.