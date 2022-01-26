Sean Hannity asks if the Biden administration will 'ever recover' from inflation

Sean Hannity asked whether President Biden's administration will "ever recover" from record inflation and surging oil prices in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Will the Biden administration ever recover?" Hannity asked. " … Analysts now predict that the price of oil could now soon surge to $150 a barrel. That's a 100-percent increase. Make no mistake, Joe Biden and his Green New [Deal] socialist bosses in the Democratic Party, the cult of climate change — they want this to happen. It's all part of the plan. They want oil and gas to be expensive and limited."

"Obama, even once himself, admitted he wanted gas prices to go up, but … just not this quickly," he continued. "Now Americans will suffer, inflation will soar, but according to them, it will all be worth it as America is fundamentally transformed into a greener and progressive society."

BIDEN BLAMES SOARING GAS PRICES ON BIG OIL AS HE KEEPS UP HIS WAR ON FOSSIL FUELS

Americans are not responding well to Biden's agenda being incurred at their own expense.

According to a Monmouth University poll, Biden's approval rating has sunk to an all-time low of 39 percent, Hannity reported.

"I rarely have seen numbers this bad in recent times," former Clinton adviser Mark Penn said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom."

Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly retire at the end of the court's term over the summer.

"Now, Biden said he will make his [replacement] pick based purely on race and gender and promised only an African-American woman will be selected," Hannity said. "Jonathan Turley, a Democrat, questions the constitutionality of this criteria. He wrote this: ‘[It is] precisely what the Supreme Court already declared to be unconstitutional discrimination.’"