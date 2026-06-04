Hasan Piker claims California wants 'homo-fascism' after his favored candidate loses to gay progressive

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Left-wing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker accused California of wanting a kind of "homo-fascism" after his preferred candidate trailed behind a gay Democratic state senator on Tuesday.

During one of his streams, Piker expressed disappointment that Saikat Chakrabarti, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff, failed to advance in the California primary to replace former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Instead, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and California state Sen. Scott Wiener will face off in November, with Wiener leading the candidates at 41%.

Piker attacked San Francisco and California for not being as progressive as other cities and claimed liberals there simply want "gay fascism" in reference to Wiener's sexuality.

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"It’s just f---ing rich liberals who just want homo-fascism in the country. That’s it," Piker said. "They want gay fascism. They want gay techno-fascism."

In another stream, Piker addressed Twitch users claiming he was homophobic and doubled down on his beliefs, adding that California's "wokeness" is limited to LGBTQ issues and abortion.

"It's because I was saying California liberals want homo-fascism. It's true. If it offends you, that's your problem. I mean, it's true. Yes, California liberalism begins and ends at abortion rights being protected and LGBTQ rights being protected. That's it. Wokeness has a limit in California. That is literally the limit," Piker said.

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He continued, "They do not care if homeless people are being melted for biomatter on the side. They do not care if one apartment unit costs $7 million. The cheapest apartment unit could cost $7 million. They do not care if they shoot you in the head for even demanding public transit. None of these things. No economic progress whatsoever."

Fox News Digital reached out to Piker for a comment.

During his stream, he voiced his frustration with Wiener after claiming that Wiener was lying when he agreed with his fellow candidates that Israel was guilty of genocide.

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"What I care about is the fact that Scott Wiener straight up said Israel committed a genocide and I know for a fact he doesn't believe it and he just wanted to win and that's why he said it after spending years and years defending Israel, going to Israel, flying away to Israel. It's just he is the absolute worst type of machine politician," Piker said.

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In addition to Chakrabarti, Piker also hosted California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman on his stream prior to the primary elections. As of Thursday, both candidates are trailing third in their races.