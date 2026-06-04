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CBS shoots down 'political interference' claims in aftermath of '60 Minutes' firings

Now-fired correspondent Scott Pelley ripped management as incompetent, politically motivated

By Kristine Parks Fox News
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Scott Pelley out at CBS News: What you need to know Video

Scott Pelley out at CBS News: What you need to know

CBS News fired longtime "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley after his meltdown at a meeting over the new leadership at the company.

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CBS is pushing back against liberal allegations of political interference as the network has been embroiled in turmoil following a wave of firings at "60 Minutes."

"There is no political interference at CBS News, not from ownership, not from Bari Weiss," a network spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The only 'interference' is the normal back and forth between editor and correspondent that happens in every newsroom."

The statement follows Tuesday's firing of veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley after he ripped into CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss during a clash with new "60 Minutes" executive producer Nick Bilton on Monday. At a staff meeting, Pelley lashed out at leadership, accusing Weiss of "murdering" the long-running newsmagazine program and questioning Bilton's qualifications in the aftermath of the firing of several other "60 Minutes" figures.

Weiss said the network fired Pelley because a "foundation" of trust and mutual respect had been broken and repeated attempts to reach "common ground" were unfruitful.

'60 MINUTES' MELTDOWN: SCOTT PELLEY FIRED, PRAISED, SCOLDED FOR ATTACKING BARI WEISS, CHARGES BIAS

Scott Pelley and CBS building logo split

Veteran journalist Scott Pelley was fired this week after an explosive staff meeting Monday where Pelley assailed CBS leadership. (David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Image/Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image)

In a notice of Pelley's termination obtained by Fox News Digital, Bilton accused Pelley of disparaging him in front of staff in a "performative display of hostility." Bilton wrote that the outburst "demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress."

Pelley delivered his own blistering statement following his ouster, accusing the network's management of political bias, incompetence and unprofessionalism. He accused David Ellison, CEO of CBS parent company Paramount, of tarnishing the network's reputation "to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration."

Numerous left-wing media figures have rallied around Pelley in the wake of his firing, with MS NOW anchor Rachel Maddow even inviting Pelley to join the progressive cable outlet. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called CBS bosses "cowardly" for the decision.

Bari Weiss and Nick Bilton standing with Scott Pelley at a media event

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and new "60 Minutes" executive producer Nick Bilton told longtime correspondent Scott Pelley they wanted him to remain on the program before he sharply criticized his bosses at a staff meeting. Pelley was fired on Tuesday. (Michele Crowe/CBS News ©2025; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

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He also claimed "60 Minutes" leadership directed him to "inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story" and include "assertions that are unverified," which he said he refused to do.

Pelley was upset after CBS last week terminated "60 Minutes" correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, along with the program’s executive producer, Tanya Simon, and several behind-the-scenes staffers.

CBS News exterior shot

CBS News has been roiled by a series of high-profile firings at "60 Minutes." (Al Drago/Getty Images)

CBS NEWS IN TRANSITION: WHO'S IN AND WHO'S OUT AFTER A TUMULTUOUS YEAR AT THE NETWORK

Pelley, who served as the "CBS Evening News" anchor from 2011-2017, joined CBS News in 1989 and later joined "60 Minutes" as a correspondent in 2004. 

Fox News' Brian Flood and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

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Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

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