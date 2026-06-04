CBS shoots down 'political interference' claims in aftermath of '60 Minutes' firings

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CBS is pushing back against liberal allegations of political interference as the network has been embroiled in turmoil following a wave of firings at "60 Minutes."

"There is no political interference at CBS News, not from ownership, not from Bari Weiss," a network spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The only 'interference' is the normal back and forth between editor and correspondent that happens in every newsroom."

The statement follows Tuesday's firing of veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley after he ripped into CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss during a clash with new "60 Minutes" executive producer Nick Bilton on Monday. At a staff meeting, Pelley lashed out at leadership, accusing Weiss of "murdering" the long-running newsmagazine program and questioning Bilton's qualifications in the aftermath of the firing of several other "60 Minutes" figures.

Weiss said the network fired Pelley because a "foundation" of trust and mutual respect had been broken and repeated attempts to reach "common ground" were unfruitful.

'60 MINUTES' MELTDOWN: SCOTT PELLEY FIRED, PRAISED, SCOLDED FOR ATTACKING BARI WEISS, CHARGES BIAS

In a notice of Pelley's termination obtained by Fox News Digital, Bilton accused Pelley of disparaging him in front of staff in a "performative display of hostility." Bilton wrote that the outburst "demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress."

Pelley delivered his own blistering statement following his ouster, accusing the network's management of political bias, incompetence and unprofessionalism. He accused David Ellison, CEO of CBS parent company Paramount, of tarnishing the network's reputation "to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration."

Numerous left-wing media figures have rallied around Pelley in the wake of his firing, with MS NOW anchor Rachel Maddow even inviting Pelley to join the progressive cable outlet. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called CBS bosses "cowardly" for the decision.

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He also claimed "60 Minutes" leadership directed him to "inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story" and include "assertions that are unverified," which he said he refused to do.

Pelley was upset after CBS last week terminated "60 Minutes" correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, along with the program’s executive producer, Tanya Simon, and several behind-the-scenes staffers.

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Pelley, who served as the "CBS Evening News" anchor from 2011-2017, joined CBS News in 1989 and later joined "60 Minutes" as a correspondent in 2004.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

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