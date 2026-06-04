Rep. Brandon Gill backs Ken Paxton in Texas Senate race and defends viral Ohio Medicaid fraud questions

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In an interview with the Ruthless Podcast, Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas) gave a behind-the-scenes look at his recent viral fraud hearing and the Senate race in his home state.

"I mean, we’re literally talking about people who are like finding people off the street, working with fraudulent LLCs to funnel your tax dollars to people to provide services that are not being provided," Gill said in an interview released Friday morning. "I don’t like being called racist, but I dislike seeing our tax dollars burn every single day a whole lot more."

During a hearing of the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses, Gill asked an Ohio legislator whether Somali immigration has been positive for the Buckeye State. State Senator Nickie Antonio responded to Gill by saying that his question "nearly brought [her] to tears."

HOUSE GOP LAUNCHES NEW TASK FORCE, PROBES ALLEGED MEDICAID FRAUD IN OHIO

Medicaid fraud in Ohio has come to the forefront after the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak uncovered fraud in the state.

Vice President JD Vance’s White House Anti-Fraud Task Force and Republican nominee for governor, Vivek Ramaswamy, have emphasized the need to combat government abuse in the state.

Ramaswamy told Ruthless in an interview last week that the state and federal governments have approximately $1.1 trillion in improper payments.

JAMES COMER TO ACCUSE TIM WALZ OF BEING 'ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL' AT FRAUD HEARING

Known for his excellent questions during hearings, Gill made headlines in April for asking a pro-choice activist what her favorite method of abortion was.

Podcast co-host Josh Holmes, who spent decades advising members of Congress, highlighted Gill’s unique approach to testimony and how it's resonating with Americans.

"I know all of you that are listening and watching this have seen this gentleman performing magic tricks," Holmes said. "It seemed like, when you were yelling at your TV screen for 10 years, like, ‘why aren't they asking?’ ‘Why aren't they pinning down?’ It's like, you don't even get the words out of your mouth, and you’re like, ‘yup, now he's doing the thing.’ It’s incredible."

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In an interview with Ruthless in April, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) highlighted Gill’s rising profile due to his creative approach to congressional hearings

In recent weeks, Gill flexed his political muscles in the Lone Star State by endorsing Attorney General Ken Paxton ahead of last week’s runoff and speaking at the victory party.

"I feel pretty good about it," Gill said of Paxton’s chances. "Trump’s name is not on the ballot. We're going to do everything we can to nationalize the election because the people are with the president. Paxton is somebody that the American people, the people of Texas, are really excited about."

Paxton joined Ruthless in an episode released Thursday morning and told the Fellas that Republicans are uniting behind him ahead of a competitive general election.

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Both Gill's and Paxton's interviews took place as part of the Ruthless Midterm Interview Series, an ongoing initiative to interview major candidates across the country. The hosts have already interviewed candidates in 15 states, with more scheduled ahead of the November midterms.

Texans will head to the polls for the general election on November 3rd.