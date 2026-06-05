Graham Platner accuser hits NYT for allegedly softening allegations, says coverage was 'gift' to Democrat

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Lyndsey Fifield, an ex-girlfriend of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, hit The New York Times for allegedly softening her allegations of abuse, saying coverage was a "gift" to the Democrat's campaign.

After speaking to the New York Times about Platner's history of being a "narcissistic abuser," Fifield claims the outlet failed to include corroboration from other women that she offered and left out screenshots and other evidence she provided.

"Why does it say ‘nobody could corroborate’ when I offered them sources that COULD corroborate?" she wrote on X.

"Where were the screenshots they’d said they would use? Or the mention that I’d supported local democrats and that most of my family (and husband) are liberal? The editors said it was too much, they explained. The Times also failed to include any mention that I DID confide in multiple friends through the years that Graham had been abusive — long before he was running for office. Those friends confirm they told the Times so."

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